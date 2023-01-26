Sherbet and Headbanger…. This combo is a 🐳 in opinion. Took 5ish hits, and was like I got punched in the face in a good way. The batch I got was 30 % THC and the bud structure is all Sherbet. The smell and taste were a very terpy woody/spicy. The smoke is smooth, and does not make me cough. The high comes on instantly. Like Damn! It’s very strong and does not require much, 2 +’s. This definitely adjusted my compass in a great way. Will look for this again. Enjoy 😉