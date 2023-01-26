stock photo similar to Sherbanger
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Sherbanger
aka Sherbanger 22
Sherbanger is a weed strain mixing Sherbert with Karma Genetics' Headbanger. Headbanger is Sour D x Biker Kush. Sherbanger smells like fuel-drenched Sherbert, and has hybrid effects that pair well with afternoon and evening activities.
Sherbanger strain effects
Reported by 38 real people like you
Sherbanger strain reviews38
D........a
January 26, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
T........e
March 31, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
s........2
April 28, 2023
Happy
Relaxed