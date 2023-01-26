stock photo similar to Sherbanger
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

Sherbanger

aka Sherbanger 22

Sherbanger is a weed strain mixing Sherbert with Karma Genetics' Headbanger. Headbanger is Sour D x Biker Kush. Sherbanger smells like fuel-drenched Sherbert, and has hybrid effects that pair well with afternoon and evening activities.

Sherbanger strain effects

Reported by 38 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Talkative

Euphoric

Sherbanger strain helps with

  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    19% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Sherbanger strain reviews38

January 26, 2023
Sherbet and Headbanger…. This combo is a 🐳 in opinion. Took 5ish hits, and was like I got punched in the face in a good way. The batch I got was 30 % THC and the bud structure is all Sherbet. The smell and taste were a very terpy woody/spicy. The smoke is smooth, and does not make me cough. The high comes on instantly. Like Damn! It’s very strong and does not require much, 2 +’s. This definitely adjusted my compass in a great way. Will look for this again. Enjoy 😉
42 people found this helpful
March 31, 2023
It’s a banger. Seriously this is an amazing strain for ptsd and anxiety. Deep relaxation creeps up and settles in and before you know it, all the anxiety from an oncoming panic attack are gone and you’re chillin. It’s deep physical relaxation but doesn’t get you couch locked or paranoid from thinking too much (indicas do that to me at times)
34 people found this helpful
April 28, 2023
Insulates you from the past and future, placing you firmly here and now.
34 people found this helpful
