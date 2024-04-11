Strain Review - Labor Day Weekend 2024 Over Labor Day weekend 2024, I had the pleasure of enjoying 14 grams of this strain, and it was outstanding. I'd rate it a solid 7.9 out of 10. The high was definitely the standout feature—subtle at first but gradually intensifying until, after about 20 minutes, I was completely relaxed. The presentation was satisfactory, but it's the high that really sold me. It left me feeling motivated enough to write this review. The best part? The recovery process. After the high wore off, I felt—and still feel—refreshed and rejuvenated. Overall, this strain provided a relaxing aura that made the weekend memorable. Date: September 3rd, 2024 (the day after Labor Day)