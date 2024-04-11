Candy Paint reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Candy Paint.
Candy Paint strain effects
Candy Paint strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
a........1
April 11, 2024
Giggly
Hungry
Talkative
Best strain I've had my personal favorite.
k........9
October 14, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Hands down one of the best strains ive smoked 🙌🔥
2........e
Today
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
I’ll give this a 5🔥. Gets me tingly. This smoke I was expecting a Sativa leaning hybrid which is exactly what it is. I smoked this and it gets you smacked as expected. The high felt nice. It rly gets your eyes feeling high and fuzzy. The smell on the other hand is incredible, I haven’t smelt flower in a while that smells like candy. The taste was also really good. I love the terpins that are in Candy paint.
x........b
February 19, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
This strain makes you have tunnel vision and very relaxed i rate it a 8/10
7........t
September 3, 2024
Strain Review - Labor Day Weekend 2024 Over Labor Day weekend 2024, I had the pleasure of enjoying 14 grams of this strain, and it was outstanding. I'd rate it a solid 7.9 out of 10. The high was definitely the standout feature—subtle at first but gradually intensifying until, after about 20 minutes, I was completely relaxed. The presentation was satisfactory, but it's the high that really sold me. It left me feeling motivated enough to write this review. The best part? The recovery process. After the high wore off, I felt—and still feel—refreshed and rejuvenated. Overall, this strain provided a relaxing aura that made the weekend memorable. Date: September 3rd, 2024 (the day after Labor Day)
C........8
December 16, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Relaxed
Tier 4 exotic smokes amazing