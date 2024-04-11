Candy Paint reviews

Candy Paint strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Creative

Candy Paint strain helps with

April 11, 2024
Best strain I've had my personal favorite.
2 people found this helpful
October 14, 2023
Hands down one of the best strains ive smoked 🙌🔥
2 people found this helpful
Today
I’ll give this a 5🔥. Gets me tingly. This smoke I was expecting a Sativa leaning hybrid which is exactly what it is. I smoked this and it gets you smacked as expected. The high felt nice. It rly gets your eyes feeling high and fuzzy. The smell on the other hand is incredible, I haven’t smelt flower in a while that smells like candy. The taste was also really good. I love the terpins that are in Candy paint.
1 person found this helpful
February 19, 2024
This strain makes you have tunnel vision and very relaxed i rate it a 8/10
1 person found this helpful
September 3, 2024
Strain Review - Labor Day Weekend 2024 Over Labor Day weekend 2024, I had the pleasure of enjoying 14 grams of this strain, and it was outstanding. I'd rate it a solid 7.9 out of 10. The high was definitely the standout feature—subtle at first but gradually intensifying until, after about 20 minutes, I was completely relaxed. The presentation was satisfactory, but it's the high that really sold me. It left me feeling motivated enough to write this review. The best part? The recovery process. After the high wore off, I felt—and still feel—refreshed and rejuvenated. Overall, this strain provided a relaxing aura that made the weekend memorable. Date: September 3rd, 2024 (the day after Labor Day)
December 16, 2023
Tier 4 exotic smokes amazing

