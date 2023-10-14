stock photo similar to Candy Paint
HybridTHC 17%CBG 1%

Candy Paint

Candy Paint is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Brandywine and Hot Rod. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Candy Paint has stunning buds with tens of thousands of white little hairs forming a micro-trichomesphere around the whole flower. Candy Paint smells like a gassy OG strain with light menthol and candy-flavored undertones, despite having no OG in its lineage. Candy Paint is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Candy Paint effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Candy Paint when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Dungeons Vault Genetics, Candy Paint features flavors like fruity, sweet, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. The average price of Candy Paint typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Candy Paint is a rare and exotic strain that will couchlock you with a candy palate. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candy Paint, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Candy Paint strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Creative

Candy Paint strain helps with

Candy Paint strain reviews6

October 14, 2023
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Hands down one of the best strains ive smoked 🙌🔥
April 11, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Talkative
Best strain I've had my personal favorite.
February 19, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
This strain makes you have tunnel vision and very relaxed i rate it a 8/10
