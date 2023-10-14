Candy Paint
Candy Paint is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Brandywine and Hot Rod. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Candy Paint has stunning buds with tens of thousands of white little hairs forming a micro-trichomesphere around the whole flower. Candy Paint smells like a gassy OG strain with light menthol and candy-flavored undertones, despite having no OG in its lineage. Candy Paint is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Candy Paint effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Candy Paint when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Dungeons Vault Genetics, Candy Paint features flavors like fruity, sweet, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. The average price of Candy Paint typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Candy Paint is a rare and exotic strain that will couchlock you with a candy palate. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candy Paint, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
