Candy Pie effects are mostly energizing.
Candy Pie potency is lower THC than average.
Candy Pie is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, giggly, and relaxed. Candy Pie has 14% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Candy Pie, before let us know! Leave a review.
Candy Pie strain effects
Candy Pie strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
Candy Pie strain reviews(4)
T........k
June 20, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
Great strain, it’s by cannababe. super delicious all the way down. Zero cough or harsh feeling. Love this one.
t........l
November 2, 2021
just fine. Body stuck but mind on go. It feels good, but you're not moving!
M........5
September 28, 2022
Giggly
Anxious
Dizzy
It wasn’t good at all