Candy Pie reviews
Candy Pie strain effects
Candy Pie strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
T........k
June 20, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
Great strain, it’s by cannababe. super delicious all the way down. Zero cough or harsh feeling. Love this one.
t........l
November 2, 2021
just fine. Body stuck but mind on go. It feels good, but you're not moving!
M........5
September 28, 2022
Giggly
Anxious
Dizzy
It wasn’t good at all