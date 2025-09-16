Canna Country #26 reviews
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
M........t
September 16, 2025
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
not trying to sound like a basic bitch, but the best cultivars to me, that I've ever smoked are purple. Purple Dream from Agricola, Pink Jesus from Sonoma Hills Farm, Whitethorn Rose from Huckleberry Hill, and #26 from Canna Country. CC #26 is insanely purple and citrusy smelling, similar looking to whitethorn rose, the only cultivar I've seen that has that same insanely deep purple and insanely strong but clean and bright citrusy flowery but super unique flavor, the terpene ocimene is kind of like basil, the word comes from Greek Ozo to smell. A uniquely balancing effect, didn't find it too "stimulating" but you could definitely say it's energizing as it has the power to bring you back into perfect equilibrium no matter what your starting point is. Smelled insanely good still despite being months old on the shelf and it being nearly a year after harvest, amazing. The hype is real.
r........y
March 2, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
There’s all of the typical categories used to group strains… and then there’s this one standing off to the side all alone. It deserves to stand alone. It’s unique! Is it gassy, lemony, fruity, blah blah etc? Nope. Its dominant terp is Ocimene. Not a common terpene in cannabis. Google is telling me it’s found in basil, mint, tarragon, parsley and pepper. Turns kumquats have Ocimene which makes sense to me. When I stick my head in the jar I get notes of citrus or watermelon rind, pepper, maybe seaweed? My buddy says it reminds him of shea butter. What I’m trying to say is… it doesn’t smell or look like anything you’re used to. It LOOKS so purple it’s black. Purple/black with flecks of green. It feels lightly greasy after grinding. I bet the concentrates are wild but the flower is soooo good. It runs mid-range on the THC scale these days but this is a great example why all the terps and the entourage effect matter. This stuff WORKS. One friend found it was a real sativa-y high… maybe TOO much for her at that moment. That said, it’s a great daytime strain. I find it helps me focus and being conversational is easy. I love this stuff for its uniqueness. It stands out in a weed world full of monochromatic mids. It’s been my favorite strain ever since I tried it after Cannifest ‘23 where it won the headstash award. The farm also sells seeds. Support legacy farms in the triangle.
s........s
August 21, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Ummm what the heck is in this purple miracle strain. The terpenes are some sort of everlasting flavor that stays pungent after months of storage. I bought an oz at my local shop SIX months ago and it is still every bit as tasty as the day I bought it. Not like any other flavor on the market (fruity,flowery, acrid and just yum). The color is a blue deep purple with neon orange hairs. The resin will stain your papers and fingers purple. With that said the best part of this beautiful flower is the high. Long lasting, never stony or sleepy, one hit = 6 hours of balanced, playful, stress free living. If you are looking for a new strain that stands out amongst the connoisseur strains, ya gotta try this stanky purple love bud.
1........c
July 22, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
This is my favorite strain of all time. My daily driver. Not only is it the most beautiful purple, but the smell and taste are out of this world. If I could buy a perfume that mimicked this I would. It gives me the perfect body high as well as makes me feel extremely creative, euphoric, and laid back. 26 is all I need, forget the rest!