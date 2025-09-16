There’s all of the typical categories used to group strains… and then there’s this one standing off to the side all alone. It deserves to stand alone. It’s unique! Is it gassy, lemony, fruity, blah blah etc? Nope. Its dominant terp is Ocimene. Not a common terpene in cannabis. Google is telling me it’s found in basil, mint, tarragon, parsley and pepper. Turns kumquats have Ocimene which makes sense to me. When I stick my head in the jar I get notes of citrus or watermelon rind, pepper, maybe seaweed? My buddy says it reminds him of shea butter. What I’m trying to say is… it doesn’t smell or look like anything you’re used to. It LOOKS so purple it’s black. Purple/black with flecks of green. It feels lightly greasy after grinding. I bet the concentrates are wild but the flower is soooo good. It runs mid-range on the THC scale these days but this is a great example why all the terps and the entourage effect matter. This stuff WORKS. One friend found it was a real sativa-y high… maybe TOO much for her at that moment. That said, it’s a great daytime strain. I find it helps me focus and being conversational is easy. I love this stuff for its uniqueness. It stands out in a weed world full of monochromatic mids. It’s been my favorite strain ever since I tried it after Cannifest ‘23 where it won the headstash award. The farm also sells seeds. Support legacy farms in the triangle.

