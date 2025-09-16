Canna Country #26
aka Night Nurse, WTF, Royal, Indigo Eclipse, Diggidy Dank
Canna Country #26 effects are mostly energizing.
Canna Country #26 is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Forbidden Fruit and the breeder’s proprietary Cherimoya. You may also know it as WTF, Royal, Indigo Eclipse, Diggidy Dank, or Night Nurse; it placed second in the Sungrown category at 2021’s Emerald Cup. Canna Country #26 contains around 24% THC, making it ideal for beginning cannabis consumers and those looking for a mellow high. Leafly customers tell us Canna Country #26’s effects include talkative, happy, and relaxing. Medical marijuana patients often choose Canna Country #26 when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and IBS. Bred by Canna Country Farms, Canna Country #26 features flavors like peppery, vanilla, and savory. The dominant terpene of this strain is ocimene. The average price of Canna Country #26 typically ranges from $40–$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Canna Country #26, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Canna Country #26 strain effects
Canna Country #26 strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
