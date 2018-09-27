ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannatonic reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cannatonic.

Effects

627 people reported 4743 effects
Relaxed 70%
Happy 43%
Uplifted 37%
Focused 32%
Euphoric 23%
Pain 46%
Stress 43%
Anxiety 40%
Depression 27%
Inflammation 25%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 8%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

798

DonutLestrange
Member since 2019
This is my favorite strain. It’s one everyone should keep on hand and it’s honestly good medicine all the way around. Calms anxiety and treats pain, puts you in a relaxed and calm state.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
papo_zen
Member since 2020
Excelente para dormir.
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Hashish20
Member since 2019
Good
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Photos

Solieldai
Member since 2019
Easiest way for me to relax after work
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
WhaleDoveOfPeace
Member since 2020
It is such an odd feeling to be using this strain, coming off of ones with more THC. There is very little of any psychoactive effect for me, and instead feel remarkably clear-headed, grounded, calm and much less tangled up in my own anxious thoughts. It’s like the anxiety-treating equivalent putting...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTinglyUplifted
glitterhaze
Member since 2019
This is one of my favorite pain-relieving strains. I came across it as shatter and all I can say is wow! I have had seven abdominal surgeries and, other than Do-Si-Dos and Slurricane, I don't ever get relief like that. My pain seemed to numb away, drifting me into euphoria. I wish this could always ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Kieramarieclaire
Member since 2020
Felt sleepy, relaxed and somewhat depressed. Got a good nights sleep though.
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy