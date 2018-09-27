We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
It is such an odd feeling to be using this strain, coming off of ones with more THC. There is very little of any psychoactive effect for me, and instead feel remarkably clear-headed, grounded, calm and much less tangled up in my own anxious thoughts. It’s like the anxiety-treating equivalent putting...
This is one of my favorite pain-relieving strains. I came across it as shatter and all I can say is wow! I have had seven abdominal surgeries and, other than Do-Si-Dos and Slurricane, I don't ever get relief like that. My pain seemed to numb away, drifting me into euphoria. I wish this could always ...