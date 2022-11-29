Cannoli
Cannoli effects are mostly calming.
Cannoli is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, euphoric, and happy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cannoli, before let us know! Leave a review.
Cannoli strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Cannoli strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cannoli strain reviews(11)
c........y
November 29, 2022
m........s
December 13, 2022
J........7
November 26, 2022
