Cannoli reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cannoli.
Cannoli strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Cannoli strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
r........7
February 3, 2025
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
excellent body high...my muscle aches and pains are completely gone and I feel so much relief. my muscles are very relaxed and my mind is pretty clear. not too talkative so I'll just give it a thumbs up
c........y
November 29, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Smells like fruit and cheese and will stink up a whole room just from opening the container. Cannoli gives you the best of both worlds in terms of effects. Goldilocks of weed vibes. You feel happy, and relaxed but not overwhelming sleepy or fiendishly hungry. You just feel as though everything is right in the world and that you can get whatever you need to get done, done. No matter if it’s sleeping, or running errands. I can go to bed after smoking it, but I have written papers on it as well. I’ve used it for pain in the morning, and for winding down after a stressful day at work or in class. Really versatile and solid strain. 10/10 could not recommend more.
z........1
March 5, 2025
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
I've had Cannoli Kush from Hustlers Ambition. All I can say is goodnite! 3 puffs and you are out.
d........2
August 19, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Yum.....I really love this strain. I find it very uplifting!! Absolute new favorite strain as of today!
r........r
January 15, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
So far I read the reviews and I totally agree. It seems like me and this strain are going to be best friends!!! I’m pretty chill Rn but I also feel up and not extremely sleepy. I usually Prefer to smoke sativa only but this stain is pretty good and balancing it out ! :)
m........s
December 13, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This Strain has become my #1 GO TO ever since I tried it... For me it is the perfect strain for stress and anxiety. Extremely versatile strain as well. I can take a couple puffs in the morning to feel Euphoric and energized for my day and has helped a lot with work related stress issues I had been dealing with, and then the same strain becomes the PERFECT "Night Cap" a few more puffs before bed and it off to Lala land.. A+++
m........a
December 24, 2023
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Some of the best out door bud in a long time
P........g
March 16, 2023
Euphoric
Headache
Pure euphoric strain. Feel like I'm jumping into Scrooge McDuck's money bin, except it's made out of silk-pillow-cased goose-down pillows.