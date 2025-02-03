Smells like fruit and cheese and will stink up a whole room just from opening the container. Cannoli gives you the best of both worlds in terms of effects. Goldilocks of weed vibes. You feel happy, and relaxed but not overwhelming sleepy or fiendishly hungry. You just feel as though everything is right in the world and that you can get whatever you need to get done, done. No matter if it’s sleeping, or running errands. I can go to bed after smoking it, but I have written papers on it as well. I’ve used it for pain in the morning, and for winding down after a stressful day at work or in class. Really versatile and solid strain. 10/10 could not recommend more.

