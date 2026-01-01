Cantaloupe Crush
Cantaloupe Crush is a bright, fruit-forward hybrid from BRIQ Genetics, bred from Cantaloupe × Gelato. This strain delivers a juicy aroma of fresh melon, tropical fruit, and citrus, layered with smooth, creamy dessert notes that round out the experience.
The effects are uplifting and easygoing, offering a happy, clear-headed buzz paired with a gentle body relaxation that stays smooth and functional. With its balanced profile, Cantaloupe Crush is a versatile choice for daytime sessions, social settings, or a laid-back afternoon unwind. With its refreshing flavor, approachable effects, and vibrant terpene profile, Cantaloupe Crush is a go-to option for fans of fruity hybrids that feel light, flavorful, and uplifting. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.
