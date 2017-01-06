ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cannalope Kush
  • Leafly flower of Cannalope Kush

Hybrid

Cannalope Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 39 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 142 reviews

Cannalope Kush

Cannalope Kush from DNA Genetics mixes the powerful effects of OG #18 with the sweet fruity flavors of Cannalope Haze. This hybrid delivers a pleasant light smoke with woody undertones alongside an energetic burst of cerebral activity and euphoria.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

733 reported effects from 96 people
Happy 69%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 46%
Relaxed 45%
Energetic 38%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

142

Show all

Avatar for japameruvian
Member since 2013
The buds are moist and dense. The high is amazing, not saying it just to say it. I got an awesome head buzz that made me happy and forget the stress, I was in a dream 10 minutes through vaping it. Relax yo mind, relax your soul. The high lasts longer than other strains and a mellow comedown.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Sexyfit420
Member since 2017
I have anxiety. Not depression. Even balanced hybrids can give me anxiety or paranoia. Which is why famous strains got only a 4 from me. This strain is different. This is a happy strain, chemically changing my mood. Calming, relaxing, and great for getting shit done. Anytime strain, ive worked ou...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for paintergirl
Member since 2015
Such an active, positive happy high. I love this for my morning workout. This is an energetic, happy, depression killing, getshitdone, all around perfect sativa. I've seen it as cannalope kush, cannaloupe kush, and cantaloupe kush.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Supermade
Member since 2015
Above average but not the best. Good quality head high. Heavy headed, good concentration and dry mouth. Very light smell, slight bit of melon but not much to it. I prefer more of a punch when it comes to smell. The buds are great looking, dark and light colors with orange hairs, dense. The taste is ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for despejada
Member since 2014
Terrific all-around strain. I've done some serious spontaneous detail cleaning under Cannalope Kush influence, or just general household tasks that are less excruciatingly boring with this strain and some music. It's versatile enough that I can go into a session planning to "get some shit done" an...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Tangilope
Tangilope
More gigglyLeafly flower for Lemon Skunk
Lemon Skunk
More creativeLeafly flower for Blue Haze
Blue Haze
More popularLeafly flower for Grapefruit
Grapefruit
More energeticLeafly flower for Great White Shark
Great White Shark
More popularLeafly flower for Dutch Hawaiian
Dutch Hawaiian
More CBGLeafly flower for Chocolope
Chocolope
More popularLeafly flower for Liberty Haze
Liberty Haze
More focusing
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Cannalope Haze
parent
Second strain parent
OG #18
parent
Strain
Cannalope Kush
Strain child
Island Haze
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Cannalope KushUser uploaded image of Cannalope KushUser uploaded image of Cannalope KushUser uploaded image of Cannalope KushUser uploaded image of Cannalope KushUser uploaded image of Cannalope KushUser uploaded image of Cannalope Kush
more
photos