Cap City Kush is an indica-leaning hybrid (≈60–70% indica / 30–40% sativa) with THC levels typically ranging from 20–28%, bred from kush-forward genetics often associated with modern Cap Junky-style lineage. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a classic profile of earthy gas and rich kush layered with hints of citrus, herbal spice, and subtle pine. Driven by terpenes like caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene, it offers a bold yet balanced flavor experience. Expect an uplifting, euphoric onset that transitions into a calming, full-body relaxation that can become slightly sedating at higher doses. Smooth, potent, and grounding, Cap City Kush is ideal for unwinding and enjoying a classic kush-forward experience. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!