Cap N' Kush strain effects
Cap N' Kush strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cap N' Kush reviews
i........1
July 8, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
One of my favorite strains that we keep in our veg room, amazing taste very unique smell and hits very nicely never make you disappointed, good for every mood and all time from early morning to party and sleeping amazing
t........3
March 3, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Not bad, not bad at all. It was a good high to be able to still concentrate and get shit done. I would say it would be a great lunch break strain.
z........3
December 30, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
I am smoking a pre roll right now and it's a little hard to pull on it, like it's too full, it smoking ok, flavors are weird to me and I prefer indica and hybrid is good too just needs to be indica dominant.
t........n
December 21, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
very good i like yum yum