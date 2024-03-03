Cap N Kush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cereal Milk and Triangle Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cap N Kush combines the sweet and creamy terpenes of Cereal Milk with the earthy and dank forest flavors of Triangle Kush, creating an exotic and mouth-watering aroma that will make you want to try it. Cap N Kush is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cap N Kush effects include feeling talkative, focused, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cap N Kush when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and bipolar disorder. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Cap N Kush features flavors like plum, skunk, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Cap N Kush typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cap N Kush is a vigorous grower that produces large yields of dense buds covered with curly amber hairs among light green foliage. It has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and can be grown indoors or outdoors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cap N Kush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



