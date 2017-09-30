Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Capers.
Reviews
9
Kayann1224
Member since 2016
I would love to get this! Its a Michigan born and bred strain and well... Home state strains would be amazing to add to the collection ! Find me seeds or a true clone.....
So... If anyone out there has it...
Highly recommended. Easy to grows short and bushy, , I was quite shocked to learn its average THC content to be what it is, it smokes like high 20s potentially 30%. I personally ONLY grow/purchase Capers and one other strain. I rely don't know why this one isn't more popular to. be honest. My only g...
Dank dank very smooth smoke I'm getting oak notes with pine. ..so complicated it doesn't conflict or confuse the senses ...I have been trying to help my back pain and spasms. ..works with the icy hot lol found it at CDXX. ..got a nice purple tint too...good bag appeal