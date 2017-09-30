ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Kayann1224
Member since 2016
I would love to get this! Its a Michigan born and bred strain and well... Home state strains would be amazing to add to the collection ! Find me seeds or a true clone..... So... If anyone out there has it...
Avatar for mhirost
Member since 2016
Highly recommended. Easy to grows short and bushy, , I was quite shocked to learn its average THC content to be what it is, it smokes like high 20s potentially 30%. I personally ONLY grow/purchase Capers and one other strain. I rely don't know why this one isn't more popular to. be honest. My only g...
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for gatorhunts420
Member since 2015
Dank dank very smooth smoke I'm getting oak notes with pine. ..so complicated it doesn't conflict or confuse the senses ...I have been trying to help my back pain and spasms. ..works with the icy hot lol found it at CDXX. ..got a nice purple tint too...good bag appeal
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for dphillips427
Member since 2014
Was a quite heavy high but very good for pain
feelings
Avatar for isaacdawg
Member since 2014
This has been one of my favorite strains for years. Comes on nice and easy but after about 10-15 minutes this powerful strains pain relieving properties really start to show.
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted