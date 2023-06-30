Capri Sun reviews
Capri Sun strain effects
s........7
June 30, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
The first strain to make me actually nod off—highly recommended!
w........y
December 4, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Definitely recommend for anybody looking for a well balanced hybrid. Is smooth , isn't too pungent so it can creep up on you. Effects are almost immediate through a water pipe. Probably the same no matter the method.
H........g
May 12, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Probably the best strain of weed ive smoked in 15 years
t........g
Today
Happy
Relaxed
nice strain tastes a bit like grapefruit or some other fruit tone nice immediate high bought it in a pre roll and tastes good