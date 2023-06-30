Capri Sun
aka Kapri Pop
Capri Sun is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between KC36 and Watermelon Zkittlez. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Capri Sun, also known as Kapri Sun, is a creation by Lost River Seeds Breeders. Capri Sun is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Capri Sun effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Capri Sun when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Hash House, Capri Sun features flavors like fruity, citrus and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Capri Sun typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Capri Sun can be cultivated indoors, outdoors and in the greenhouse, where the plants will need a flowering time of about 60 days. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Capri Sun, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
