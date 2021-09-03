Captain Kush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Captain Kush.
Captain Kush strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Captain Kush strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
Captain Kush reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
j........1
September 3, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Great Strain made me absolutely buzzing I was out me ass for days
S........3
July 3, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Had some live resin of this for some reason tasted like skunk and pine to me but once I got past the taste it was game over. Just one hit every time gets me, very uplifted and stimulating. Amazing high
e........h
January 21, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Nice gentle and relaxing strain. True to its OG Kush roots, this strain will have you happy and relaxed without pummeling you with couch lock. A true hybrid. Good any time of day or night, great for pain management and stress. Neither energizing nor sedating.
C........3
October 9, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
this is a great strain if you like kush and it's a smooth not harsh smoke .