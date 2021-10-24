Caramel Ice
HybridTHC 17%CBG 1%
Caramel Ice
CaI
Hybrid
Energetic
Talkative
Creative
Orange
Pine
Woody
Pinene
Caryophyllene
Humulene
Caramel Ice effects are mostly energizing.
Caramel Ice potency is higher THC than average.
Caramel Ice is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, talkative, and creative. Caramel Ice has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Caramel Ice, before let us know! Leave a review.
Caramel Ice strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Negative Effects
Caramel Ice strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Caramel Ice strain reviews(4)
-........-
October 24, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Picked this up in Flagstaff, worked great for my arthritis pain. Great flavor, but it did give serious munchies.
0........k
July 19, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
Talkative
Dry eyes
Smoked some caramel ice dry with some topshelf and it tasted perfect, smoked perfect and hit hard. 10/10 would recommend!
n........i
November 18, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
For what your looking for it’s busting