Good strain, but not what I expected. Smoked a gram of its hash concentrate and it wasn't all of that to be honest. Good smoke tho, not too strong of a flavour but not too good either, it was OK. The high wasn't all of that, maybe because I didn't smoke enough but it just made me chill and calm, and definitely with the munchies. Did this strain and played guitar, it was kinda lit have to admit it, but nothing very special. Classic 3.5/5, and to be very honest I will not be looking very further into smoking it again.

