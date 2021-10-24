Caramel Ice reviews
Caramel Ice strain effects
Caramel Ice strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
-........-
October 24, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Picked this up in Flagstaff, worked great for my arthritis pain. Great flavor, but it did give serious munchies.
0........k
July 19, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
Talkative
Dry eyes
Smoked some caramel ice dry with some topshelf and it tasted perfect, smoked perfect and hit hard. 10/10 would recommend!
n........i
November 18, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
For what your looking for it’s busting
v........5
April 18, 2022
Energetic
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Good strain, but not what I expected. Smoked a gram of its hash concentrate and it wasn't all of that to be honest. Good smoke tho, not too strong of a flavour but not too good either, it was OK. The high wasn't all of that, maybe because I didn't smoke enough but it just made me chill and calm, and definitely with the munchies. Did this strain and played guitar, it was kinda lit have to admit it, but nothing very special. Classic 3.5/5, and to be very honest I will not be looking very further into smoking it again.