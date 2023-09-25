Caribbean Chocolate reviews
Caribbean Chocolate strain effects
Caribbean Chocolate strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
b........1
September 25, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
So I picked up this strain from a Washington dispensary as an "indica-like" strain. Although it is a super pleasant vibe, the creativity and focus made my ADHD better and allowed me to easily roll my first handmade joint. I feel like I'm ready to pick up a new hobby, not really in the mood to go to bed. Absolutely recommend as a good off work strain to give you that energy to treat yourself before bed, or a good day off strain for any creative endeavors. I am smoking this alone, so I do not know how it feels with other people.