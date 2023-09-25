Caribbean Chocolate
Caribbean Chocolate effects are mostly calming.
This cannabis strain will satisfy your chocolate cravings. Caribbean Chocolate is a 2022 hybrid strain bred by Dewey Cannabis to capture the taste and euphoria of your favorite chocolate bar melting on your tongue. It comes from a genetic cross of GSC x Passion Fruit Haze x Jamaican Chocolate, and emits a spectrum of sweet and savory cocoa and fruit terps. Its chunky buds would be right at home in the Wonka factory, with a blend of green, purple and orange shades layered with golden trichomes. Its potency and standout terpene profile helped it nab victory in the Open Flower Category at the 2023 NorthWest Leaf Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Caribbean Chocolate, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Caribbean Chocolate strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
