So I picked up this strain from a Washington dispensary as an "indica-like" strain. Although it is a super pleasant vibe, the creativity and focus made my ADHD better and allowed me to easily roll my first handmade joint. I feel like I'm ready to pick up a new hobby, not really in the mood to go to bed. Absolutely recommend as a good off work strain to give you that energy to treat yourself before bed, or a good day off strain for any creative endeavors. I am smoking this alone, so I do not know how it feels with other people.