Carmelita
Carmelita potency is higher THC than average.
Carmelita is a rich, indica-leaning hybrid originally developed by Exotic Genetix, bred from Cream D’ Mint × Grease Monkey. This dessert-forward cultivar delivers a decadent aroma of sweet sugar cookies, creamy vanilla, and cool mint, layered with earthy spice and subtle diesel for added depth. The effects begin with a happy, euphoric lift before settling into a deep, soothing body relaxation that can feel heavy at higher doses. With high THC levels and a smooth, long-lasting experience, Carmelita is best enjoyed in the evening or when it’s time to fully unwind. Dense, trichome-coated buds and its indulgent flavor profile make Carmelita a standout choice for fans of minty dessert strains with serious potency. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.
