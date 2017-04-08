stock photo similar to Grease Monkey
Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.
Grease Monkey strain effects
A........7
April 8, 2017
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
C........S
July 28, 2017
Aroused
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
I........C
October 27, 2017
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy