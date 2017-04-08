stock photo similar to Grease Monkey
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

Grease Monkey

Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

 

Grease Monkey strain effects

Feelings

Relaxed

Sleepy

Hungry

Grease Monkey strain helps with

  • Stress
    26% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    23% of people say it helps with Pain
Grease Monkey strain reviews575

April 8, 2017
Super relaxed. Thinking a lot -daydreaming. Anxious. .........Nope. No Stress. I like this one for when ya just feel that --- "Stop the World I want to get off" --- vibe. Definitely mellows me out so that I can get back to being productive/focused. Very tasty and very nice smell. lasted almost a day at the retailer. AK Fuzzy Buds, in Anchorage, AK. I believe the THC level was 27.46% on that batch.
July 28, 2017
Man this strain has out-of-the-world relaxation. Also insane body high that massages your soul into an effervescent atmosphere of aphrodisiac peace and euphoria.
October 27, 2017
Amazing! This one made it in to my top 5 strains. If you're in to exotics, this is definitely one to try. The gorilla glue and cookies & cream came together perfectly. I can taste a little more of the cookies and cream. The high is really heavy taking away my pain/anxiety and yet leaving me inspired. VERY TASTY! Try it now and thank me later 😊
