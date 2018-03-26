ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Carpet Tape
  4. Reviews

Carpet Tape reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Carpet Tape.

Reviews

5

Avatar for Queen32
Member since 2015
Yum! Love the flavor! Dense aromatic buds. Very soothing, helped with a migraine &amp; muscle tension. No cotton mouth, suttle &amp; euphoric. Def try.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for jimmyinspazzz
Member since 2017
There is honestly nothing for me to say negative about Carpet Tape itself. The buds are perfect to look at with a fluffy look yet dense feeling when breaking apart. Reminds me of chalk or astronaut ice cream in texture that just crumbles into perfect bud for joints, pipes, or bongs. An all around...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for joebeans03
Member since 2018
Carpet Tape is definitely a strain that I enjoy before bed if I want to sleep like a rock all through the night. It gave me a very heavy body and head high. It also gave me a wicked case of the munchies! I rate Carpet Tape at a 4.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for JustinK82
Member since 2014
I'm a seasoned stoner, and have had difficulty recently getting really stoned. I mean the puffy dry eyes, feeling stuck, just reach the baked level. As a cross of GG4 and Rugburn OG, you really getting the GG4 effects. Find it and you'll be happy you did!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review
Avatar for Captmorgan83
Member since 2017
Awesome strain with a kick! I'm a 20yr+ toker and it takes a lot from flower but this one will give you a ringer! The cut I had of this strain was very Indica leaning which I love! Bright green crystalized buds with a very strong skunk glue gas smell. The taste was very earthy with a twinge of glue....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedSleepy