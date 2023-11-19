Cartel Cut
Cartel Cut
CtC
Hybrid
Creative
Energetic
Uplifted
Pepper
Diesel
Earthy
Cartel Cut effects are mostly calming.
Cartel Cut is a 2023 cannabis strain grown in Humboldt County, CA, and beyond. The Cartel Cut weed strain looks and smells like an improved OG Kush, with large, dense, green, resinous nugs and a dank, peppery, piney smell. We're still learning more about Cartel Cut, so leave a review.
Cartel Cut strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Cartel Cut strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cartel Cut strain reviews(8)
r........s
November 19, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
This strain is great for anxiety,depression and pain relief. Has a more pubgent peppery and diesel flavor profile and you instantly feel calm on this strain. A few puffs in and all of the stress and anxiety melts away. Great for day or night use.
B........9
November 28, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Peppery, diesel, makes my nose twitch… and it’s bomb. Harsh inhale for me, very peppery but I liked it. And it hit me like a cartel family reunion party. So chill. Gotta try it.
i........4
July 26, 2024
Creative
Happy
Uplifted
Very nice, mellow kind of focus with an awesome uplifting and creative feeling. You can feel the high and uplift hit you almost instantly and it gets more intense the more you smoke. I smoked a bowl and feel great. Very happy and strong head high.