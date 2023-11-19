Cartel Cut reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cartel Cut.
Cartel Cut strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Cartel Cut strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cartel Cut reviews
r........s
November 19, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
This strain is great for anxiety,depression and pain relief. Has a more pubgent peppery and diesel flavor profile and you instantly feel calm on this strain. A few puffs in and all of the stress and anxiety melts away. Great for day or night use.
B........9
November 28, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Peppery, diesel, makes my nose twitch… and it’s bomb. Harsh inhale for me, very peppery but I liked it. And it hit me like a cartel family reunion party. So chill. Gotta try it.
i........4
July 26, 2024
Creative
Happy
Uplifted
Very nice, mellow kind of focus with an awesome uplifting and creative feeling. You can feel the high and uplift hit you almost instantly and it gets more intense the more you smoke. I smoked a bowl and feel great. Very happy and strong head high.
j........7
August 5, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
We love it. It's an all over body high and you don't have pain... it has very good distinctive flavors of peppery and earthy
p........y
November 10, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Dry mouth
Very diesel/peppery tasting top shelf strain. Hits very quick. High quality as far as tops go, high will be quick and intense.
a........4
September 2, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
I work construction and messed up my arm today and this just about killed all the pain
k........3
September 8, 2023
Euphoric
Uplifted
Dizzy
very chill