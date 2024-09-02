Case OG
Case OG
COG
Hybrid
Creative
Happy
Euphoric
Berry
Citrus
Case OG effects are mostly calming.
Case OG is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Case OG has an unknown THC percentage, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Case OG typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Case OG’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Case OG, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Case OG strain reviews(1)
d........v
September 2, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This strain decent first time i tasted berry and citrus flavors the high is medium the thc per i had was 20 % thc a little low but definitely smack i spent too much money at Mac Donald’s due to munchies this bud is a lets