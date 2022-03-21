Cashmere
HybridTHC 22%CBD 0%
Cashmere
Chm
Hybrid
Hungry
Creative
Happy
Strawberry
Woody
Pine
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Cashmere effects are mostly calming.
Cashmere potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Cashmere is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, creative, and happy. Cashmere has 22% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cashmere, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to CashmereOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Cashmere strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Cashmere strain flavors
Cashmere strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Pain
- 42% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cashmere products near you
Similar to Cashmere near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Cashmere strain reviews(8)
Read all reviews
M........6
March 21, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
A smooth hash-like smoke hangs in the air on this one. It’s subtle soft and smooth like a cashmere sweater so kudos to whoever named this bud. The flavor is subtle, hints of turkish tobacco and a finish full of cedar and campfire smoke. Wish it had a little more pop from a smoke alone standpoint but crowned with some bubble hash and it’s blast off on a rocket to the moon.
k........r
June 29, 2023
Aroused
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
I really like this when I'm hella cramped very relaxing
A........2
April 26, 2024
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
This strain is absolutely amazing. Probably one of the best indicasI’ve tried has a very cerebral as well as body high but the picture showed above is not what cashmere looks like the original cashmere strain is dark in color and are big buds. The color is usually dark, green and purple.