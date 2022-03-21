Cashmere reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cashmere.
Cashmere strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Cashmere strain flavors
Cashmere strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Pain
- 42% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cashmere reviews
M........6
March 21, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
A smooth hash-like smoke hangs in the air on this one. It’s subtle soft and smooth like a cashmere sweater so kudos to whoever named this bud. The flavor is subtle, hints of turkish tobacco and a finish full of cedar and campfire smoke. Wish it had a little more pop from a smoke alone standpoint but crowned with some bubble hash and it’s blast off on a rocket to the moon.
k........r
June 29, 2023
Aroused
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
I really like this when I'm hella cramped very relaxing
A........2
April 26, 2024
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
This strain is absolutely amazing. Probably one of the best indicasI’ve tried has a very cerebral as well as body high but the picture showed above is not what cashmere looks like the original cashmere strain is dark in color and are big buds. The color is usually dark, green and purple.
t........p
August 20, 2025
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
HehehehehehhehehehehehhehehehhehehehehehhehehrhehrhehehehehhehehehehhehehehehehHEHEHEHHEHEHEHEHEEHHAHAHhahahhHAHHHAHAHAHAHA
4........6
April 20, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Giggly
Happy
I feel like this strain helps a lot with my anxiety and my appetite. I love it.
r........b
May 13, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
My favourite strain, got 1oz and desperate to find more, I wish it was more widely available. It really does feel like wearing a warm cashmere blanket. Very relaxing but not a couch-locker, and zero negative effects for me or friends.
c........9
November 4, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Smooth tasting earthy bud. Nice relax body high.
n........4
August 12, 2023
Said in advertising 22% the, when in fact it had 0.00% thc