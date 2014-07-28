ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Liquiddecor1420
Member since 2019
Great strain for activities or just hanging around the house. Helped me stay focused yet still relaxed. No paranoia it was awesome!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for keananlh
Member since 2018
I love it. a very nice little hint of fish in the smell with some lemon. Very dense buds that smoked very slow. The Thc percentage on my batch was 30.90%. Very energizing high. Woke me right up in the mornings. Overall amazing
HappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for LowAllDay
Member since 2019
Not a big fan of Sativas too much but this one really stood out for me. Energetic and relaxing. Also helped my back pain. Calx peak has been doing a great job with the quality and strain selection.
EnergeticFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for wjbiv35
Member since 2015
Perfect Strain for Clear Mental Focus and Spring Cleaning! Picked up a half for $200 Ohio Dispensary Prices. THC was 27%. Great Strain for ADHD
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative
Avatar for PowerAngel17
Member since 2018
first time smoking it and it really does the job. i enjoy this strain and it smells surprisingly good for its name
Avatar for megank8675309
Member since 2018
Phenomenal genetics! A true OG Fumbles creation! The strain to cure whatever ales you. Had the chance to work along side the master OGFumbles before he passed! Catfish saved my life!!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for greenben1
Member since 2016
The taste was a little offsetting, but oh lord is the high amazing!!! clear-headed, focused and readly to tackle any tasks. I just finished a 3h Finance review session befpre my exam and everything seemed to flow perfectly in my brain. Definitely a sativa you want to try.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for andrea987
Member since 2018
Such an amazing strain. This strain is great when talking with friends. You giggle like crazy.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy