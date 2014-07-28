Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I love it. a very nice little hint of fish in the smell with some lemon. Very dense buds that smoked very slow. The Thc percentage on my batch was 30.90%. Very energizing high. Woke me right up in the mornings. Overall amazing
The taste was a little offsetting, but oh lord is the high amazing!!! clear-headed, focused and readly to tackle any tasks. I just finished a 3h Finance review session befpre my exam and everything seemed to flow perfectly in my brain.
Definitely a sativa you want to try.