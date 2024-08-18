Caviar
Caviar
Caviar effects are mostly calming.
Caviar, also known as Caviar Gold,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, happy, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Caviar, before let us know! Leave a review.
Caviar strain effects
Caviar strain flavors
Caviar strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
- 9% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Caviar strain reviews(12)
August 18, 2024
I got this caviar in a bubble hash pre roll form. Smoked by myself on a lunch break and only got slight head change. It’s definitely a lower thc form, best for weekend smokers or beginners.
August 19, 2024
Ik ben zeer tevreden over de caviar (sour) lime. Het was de 1ste x dat ik deze heb gerookt en eerlijk gezegd,.. hij heerlijk is om te roken👌🏼, smaakt heerlijk en ruikt ook erg 👍🏼. Kort gezegd: heerlijk om te roken ! Ik rook het zowel overdag als s’avonds, maar ik rook al > dan 20 jaar. Waarvan 5 jaar enkel en alleen pure jonko’s. Eender welke wiet.
September 12, 2025
This strain left me with a pounding headache from Drip Oils. It musty have been expired moist & mushy crust around the bud.