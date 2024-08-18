Caviar reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Caviar.
Caviar strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Caviar strain flavors
Caviar strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
- 9% of people say it helps with Insomnia
S........0
August 18, 2024
Headache
I got this caviar in a bubble hash pre roll form. Smoked by myself on a lunch break and only got slight head change. It’s definitely a lower thc form, best for weekend smokers or beginners.
d........s
August 19, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Ik ben zeer tevreden over de caviar (sour) lime. Het was de 1ste x dat ik deze heb gerookt en eerlijk gezegd,.. hij heerlijk is om te roken👌🏼, smaakt heerlijk en ruikt ook erg 👍🏼. Kort gezegd: heerlijk om te roken ! Ik rook het zowel overdag als s’avonds, maar ik rook al > dan 20 jaar. Waarvan 5 jaar enkel en alleen pure jonko’s. Eender welke wiet.
A........l
September 12, 2025
Dizzy
Headache
This strain left me with a pounding headache from Drip Oils. It musty have been expired moist & mushy crust around the bud.
l........6
February 9, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Talkative
This is the perfect flower for bedtime. Earthy taste with the smell more on the chemical side. Awesome buzz for the experienced smoker but not the faint of heart
c........s
July 24, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I loved this strain. I have a pretty high tolerance and this is a perfect high. I feel way less anxiety and overall happier & more chillin. Recommend for anxiety.
p........1
December 15, 2023
Focused
Happy
Tingly
Grabbed some from down town Austin Texas, tastes great and looks amazing! Slightly uplifting and Stoney at the same time.
J........5
July 5, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Super heavy high to relax and unwind. I have a real high tolerance and smoke daily but this strain really packs a punch.
u........t
June 4, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Had the Pink variation of caviar and it was beautiful. Perfect smoke !