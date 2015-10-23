ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
CBD Critical Cure reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain CBD Critical Cure.

Effects

90 people reported 668 effects
Relaxed 84%
Happy 42%
Uplifted 33%
Focused 24%
Euphoric 20%
Stress 51%
Pain 48%
Anxiety 41%
Depression 31%
Inflammation 25%
Dry mouth 13%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%
Dry eyes 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

119

Avatar for _thcannaisseur
Member since 2018
I had this strain in a cartridge from Nature's Grace in the Illinois market. The effects are relaxing, calming, working well for stress, as well as fatigue. Since there is more CBD than THC, I could take several draws from my cartridge and still function well. Although it is an 80/20 indica, I still...
Avatar for sourdoughjosh
Member since 2012
The absolute best CBD strain out there. A perfect balance of calming and pain relief, this is my go-to for inflammatory pain.
Avatar for HeavensToBetsy
Member since 2018
This is my favorite strain for surgically removing anxiety. It's precise. It has a mellow berry flavor and the taste is smooth. 2-3 puffs on a joint and anxiety is just gone.
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for dalibby
Member since 2018
How can this be rated for paranoid?
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for J250z
Member since 2019
Used through a spray. Very relaxing. Great for stress relive. Easy to fall asleep
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for TiredGoth
Member since 2019
I tried this strain out of curiosity, never having tried anything like it. The High itself was fantastic, the pain in my back and feet dulled decently and my wife and I laughed and smiled for hours watching baking shows. However, the ‘woody, earthy’ profiles given to Crit Cure are really just a nice...
GigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Kasatska
Member since 2019
High: light, good for daytime smoking Taste: smokey, harsh, burns hot (eleri:thinks im a baby)
Avatar for Braaaains
Member since 2019
I’ve been using Critical Cure for rheumatoid arthritis. For me it causes a euphoric body high (new experience after only using THC). Listening to music with my feet up or going for a run feels fantastic, easy, and painless. Perfect balance of energy and relaxation, depending on what I need to do for...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted