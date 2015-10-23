We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 84%
Happy 42%
Uplifted 33%
Focused 24%
Euphoric 20%
Stress 51%
Pain 48%
Anxiety 41%
Depression 31%
Inflammation 25%
Dry mouth 13%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%
Dry eyes 3%
Headache 3%
Reviews
119
_thcannaisseur
Member since 2018
I had this strain in a cartridge from Nature's Grace in the Illinois market. The effects are relaxing, calming, working well for stress, as well as fatigue. Since there is more CBD than THC, I could take several draws from my cartridge and still function well. Although it is an 80/20 indica, I still...
I tried this strain out of curiosity, never having tried anything like it. The High itself was fantastic, the pain in my back and feet dulled decently and my wife and I laughed and smiled for hours watching baking shows. However, the ‘woody, earthy’ profiles given to Crit Cure are really just a nice...
I’ve been using Critical Cure for rheumatoid arthritis. For me it causes a euphoric body high (new experience after only using THC). Listening to music with my feet up or going for a run feels fantastic, easy, and painless. Perfect balance of energy and relaxation, depending on what I need to do for...