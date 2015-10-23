ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  CBD Critical Cure
Indica

4.5 121 reviews

CBD Critical Cure

aka Critical Cure

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 14 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 121 reviews

CBD Critical Cure

From Barney’s Farm comes CBD Critical Cure (or simply “Critical Cure”), an indica-dominant strain that’s said to combine Critical Kush with a ruderalis variety. With a balanced amount of CBD and THC, Critical Cure can annihilate pain, stress, and inflammation with little psychoactive interference. The indica influence in CBD Critical Cure gives rise to deeply relaxing effects delivered alongside a sweet, earthy flavor.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

90 people reported 668 effects
Relaxed 84%
Happy 42%
Uplifted 33%
Focused 24%
Euphoric 20%
Stress 51%
Pain 48%
Anxiety 41%
Depression 31%
Inflammation 25%
Dry mouth 13%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%
Dry eyes 3%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

121

Avatar for KristiiNicole
Member since 2015
This is by far the absolute best strain I have come across. I had long been searching for a strain that would help with my anxiety AND depression. This was particularly difficult since I have a sensitivity to higher THC strains (they make me MORE anxious). This strain is absolutely incredible. It's ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for medicinewoman1117
Member since 2015
I love Critical Cure!! I had 4 little tokes off my pipe after work last night and found it tasty in a sour tea earthy sort of way. I was surprised that this low THC , high CBD strain also gave me an immediate euphoric response. Happy, talkative and relaxed with just enough pain relief....Ahhh that's...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for gorgegirl11
Member since 2015
Absolutely LOVE! 💚💚💚👍 This particular plant from Mtn View Naturals is 10% CBD and 5% THC, which for me is the perfect pain releiving ratio! It just wraps up all my pain in a soft blanket while helping me feel relaxed but not loopy. This is now my favorite CBD strain.
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for tbidad
Member since 2016
As an accident survivor I was haunted with ghost. Though still there, after this medicine I acknowledge they aren't really there. Wish I lived in England where this medicine is seen for what it is. I am mentally unwell. I do not have departed souls within me, I have my minds manner of coping with ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for CaptObvious
Member since 2015
After an 18 year hiatus due to military service, I decided to partake again medically and recreationally. All the strains I tried were too intense and not really enjoyable. After doing a little research, I acquired Critical Cure, as it is a low THC high CBD strain. THC 8.9% & CBD 14% Excellent r...
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

Strain parent
Critical Kush
parent
Strain
CBD Critical Cure

Products with CBD Critical Cure

