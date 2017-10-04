ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

CBD Lilly

CBD Lilly

CBD Lilly, also known as “Piña Colada,” is a CBD-dominant strain with happy effects. Averaging a 3-to-1 CBD:THC ratio, CBD Lilly is a potent medicine for consumers seeking therapeutic effects. This sativa-dominant pairing of Congo IBL and Queen Mother imbues consumers with uplifting euphoria that coaxes laughter and conversation. Its buzz settles down into the body as functional and mild relaxation that helps with inflammation and physical discomfort. The smell has been described as spicy and grassy.  

Avatar for allycolman
Member since 2017
I picked up a 5g eighth of this from a local dispensary, it was really cheap so I decided to give it a try, it gives you a nice little euphoric experience despite the low THC content, still clearheaded and good for anxiety which is why I medicate, but seemed to knock me out despite it being a sativa...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for koomiekoomy
Member since 2015
Good quality slightly CBD sativa with awesome smell and taste. Stuff is yummy. Produces a light and clear uplifting buzz. Very positive strain. For those who don't want strong overwhelming buzz. I like it more than ACDC another CBD strain.
EnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for Colleen.Donaghy
Member since 2018
My personal Goldilocks strain. I’ve tried many high-CBD/low-THC strains, and Lilly is by far my favorite. The cannabinoid and terpene profile just seems to match my medicinal needs and body chemistry perfectly. It’s both relaxing and stimulating at the same time, like that perfect cup of tea in the ...
EnergeticRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for STONERWaxpen
Member since 2019
Yo i been smoking on this for a day now. Pina Colada has a great flavor espacially on the wax pen. So I gotta say the first hits got me stoned I mean stoned like a rock. I was so tired I felt unable to move. My eyed also felt super heavy. Rec this strain for whoever likes that pineapple flavor and y...
RelaxedSleepy
