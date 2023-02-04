I finally got my hands on a sac of Cereal A La Mode(they only had 1 left). I shop at 4 Dispensaries, and only 1 had this last 1/8th of this very sought after strain. Cereal Milk( Gary Payton) X Georgia Pie(Super Hybrid). 2090 or Cereal Milk alone are both awesome daytime strains! The high from Cereal Milk(2090) is intensely creative, and has a heavy head and body high. Cereal A La Mode adds the euphoria to the already intense high from Cereal Milk(2090). I’m not a fan of the of cherry, or fruity flavor strains out there(Verano) but Georgia Pie rocks this strain, the taste is fire! So unique! Heavy head and body high, creative and euphoric as hell! Now I understand why this strain is never in stock. My batch was Harvested 10/2023 sell by 11/24 but soon as I cracked the Mylar bag open I was over taken by the smell of Sweet Earthy Pine. Fresh as hell 9 months old. Def buying a 1/2 ounce next time I see this strain, or 2090, both fire Cookies strains( It’s not Ridgeline Lantz or the Mex Flan but damn close).