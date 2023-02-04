Cereal a la Mode reviews
Cereal a la Mode strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 19% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
b........k
February 4, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Awesome strain! Picked up some Cereal A La Mode Rosin at the Cookies in LA. The smell is extreme. You smell each terpene and it’s incredibly strong… It’s very Calming but you also feel uplifted with a nice cerebral high. I’m feeling amazing after a 4 hour flight. It has even alleviated some of my lower back pain. Glad I picked up a few G’s before I left the state.
b........8
April 12, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
5 Star Strain. Calms the mood swings, keeps you happy, brings you back to happy if you are not, lets you down easy with no tired feelings. In the Crafty @ 192°C.
b........t
February 19, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
Cookies A la mode from cookies maywood in LA was an amazing smoke earthy yet fruity notes. Relaxes at night or wake you up in the morning. It is my ideal strain and a go to for me! Thank you Big Tuna, Pokerstar from cookies Maywood and powerzuppp for making this strain possible. Much love
H........y
August 2, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
This strain is definitely a favorite right now. I use medically and it helps immensly with nausea, arthritis, inflammation, and appetite. It also makes you feel very happy. This strain is amazing for recreational use too. 10/10!
a........6
November 27, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Bought this Cookies cart from my dispensary I had tried Cereal Milk and it tasted like a honey with a bit of milk and spice amazing and the high 8.510 I figured I’d give this one a a try holy sht 9/10 tasted like sweet milky ice cream cone caramel with a bit honey and milky and buttery
c........0
January 14, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
This is top level cannabis. Have had a few Cookies strains, and this one is at the top. Very euphoric, puts you in a good mood right away. Watched 48 hours w Eddie Murphy and laughed my ass off. Kept vaping it, and became mega horny. Crazy, college freshman first weekend horny. Lady def liked that aspect. Come down was even but didn’t put me to sleep. Highly recommend.
c........0
June 21, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I’m a medical patient out of West Virginia and I have to say I’m thoroughly satisfied with the quality of this batch from country grown cannabis. It’s got a great nose right off the rip when you open the bag. The color and structure is so reminiscent of old school cookies and the color does too. I am going to throughly enjoy going through all these phenos they have from cookies. 💯💯💯
s........6
July 20, 2024
Dry eyes
I finally got my hands on a sac of Cereal A La Mode(they only had 1 left). I shop at 4 Dispensaries, and only 1 had this last 1/8th of this very sought after strain. Cereal Milk( Gary Payton) X Georgia Pie(Super Hybrid). 2090 or Cereal Milk alone are both awesome daytime strains! The high from Cereal Milk(2090) is intensely creative, and has a heavy head and body high. Cereal A La Mode adds the euphoria to the already intense high from Cereal Milk(2090). I’m not a fan of the of cherry, or fruity flavor strains out there(Verano) but Georgia Pie rocks this strain, the taste is fire! So unique! Heavy head and body high, creative and euphoric as hell! Now I understand why this strain is never in stock. My batch was Harvested 10/2023 sell by 11/24 but soon as I cracked the Mylar bag open I was over taken by the smell of Sweet Earthy Pine. Fresh as hell 9 months old. Def buying a 1/2 ounce next time I see this strain, or 2090, both fire Cookies strains( It’s not Ridgeline Lantz or the Mex Flan but damn close).