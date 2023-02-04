Cereal a la Mode
Cereal a la Mode is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cereal Milk with Georgia Pie. Cereal a la Mode is 26% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cereal a la Mode effects include euphoric, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cereal a la Mode when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, nausea, and stress. Bred by Cookies and Powerzzzup, Cereal a la Mode features flavors like earthy, fruity, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Cereal a la Mode typically ranges from $50–$75 If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cereal a la Mode, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Cereal a la Mode strain effects
Cereal a la Mode strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 19% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
