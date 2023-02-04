stock photo similar to Cereal a la Mode
HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%

Cereal a la Mode

Cereal a la Mode is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cereal Milk with Georgia Pie. Cereal a la Mode is 26% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cereal a la Mode effects include euphoric, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cereal a la Mode when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, nausea, and stress. Bred by Cookies and Powerzzzup, Cereal a la Mode features flavors like earthy, fruity, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Cereal a la Mode typically ranges from $50–$75 If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cereal a la Mode, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Cereal a la Mode strain effects

Reported by 23 real people like you

Feelings

Giggly

Happy

Euphoric

Cereal a la Mode strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    19% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    14% of people say it helps with Depression
Cereal a la Mode strain reviews23

February 4, 2023
Awesome strain! Picked up some Cereal A La Mode Rosin at the Cookies in LA. The smell is extreme. You smell each terpene and it’s incredibly strong… It’s very Calming but you also feel uplifted with a nice cerebral high. I’m feeling amazing after a 4 hour flight. It has even alleviated some of my lower back pain. Glad I picked up a few G’s before I left the state.
9 people found this helpful
April 12, 2023
5 Star Strain. Calms the mood swings, keeps you happy, brings you back to happy if you are not, lets you down easy with no tired feelings. In the Crafty @ 192°C.
8 people found this helpful
February 19, 2023
Cookies A la mode from cookies maywood in LA was an amazing smoke earthy yet fruity notes. Relaxes at night or wake you up in the morning. It is my ideal strain and a go to for me! Thank you Big Tuna, Pokerstar from cookies Maywood and powerzuppp for making this strain possible. Much love
4 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

