Champaya reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Champaya.
Champaya strain effects
v........e
May 10, 2024
Tingly
Anxious
Only affected my body and gave me too much anxiety. Hard pass
R........2
August 25, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Really good indica strain
j........l
March 12, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Took a dab out of my little rig - took a few minutes for onset. It's a pretty relaxing high but with some focus to it, relative to say, the Chem Reserve (Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg) I just had, also a sativa hybrid that was ear-ringing and super laser focused. Champaya seems good for the work day so far. Pretty balanced overall though.
g........8
October 5, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Pleasantly surprised, it was on sale at the local bud shop, not a classic but very centered, Reminds me of a time when I lived near St James Park in London, I was throwing bread to the ducks, ( calm down it was artisan) A piece landed on one of the ducks 🦆 head, and it swam around for a while, before it finally dislodged itself, and on my way back to the Flat, I threw my Roach into the Buckingham Palace yard