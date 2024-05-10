Champaya
Champaya is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Papaya and Mimosa V6. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Champaya is a well-balanced hybrid known for its enticing flavor profile and harmonious effects. Champaya typically contains around 18-22% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Champaya effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy, providing a well-rounded and enjoyable experience. Medical marijuana patients often choose Champaya when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and mild pain, as it can help alleviate tension and promote mental well-being. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Champaya features flavors like tropical papaya, champagne sweetness, and undertones of fruity notes, creating a delightful and mouthwatering taste experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing effects and adds to its fruity aroma. The average price of Champaya typically ranges from $10-$14 per gram, offering an affordable option for those seeking a balanced and flavorful cannabis strain. Champaya is a versatile and enjoyable hybrid strain that caters to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Champaya, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to ChampayaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Champaya strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Champaya products near you
Similar to Champaya near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—