Chardonnay reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chardonnay.

Reviews

3

Avatar for RamseyGirl
Member since 2019
I really like this strain as it did really well with relaxing me. So much so I fell asleep!!
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for AMGrace
Member since 2019
I'm a novice CBD user and review writer. I started using CBD oil this year and have tried/experimented with different products/brands and have been learning a lot through research, reviews, and experimentation. I've been trying different strains of CBD flower and there are a couple that I really enj...
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Kanaiaupuni3
Member since 2019
great high really easy on the lungs. I sat and smoked about 3 grams and didn't cough once. if you want to get medicated and still function highly recommended
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
