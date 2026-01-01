Charlie OG
aka Charlie OG Kush
Charlie OG potency is higher THC than average.
Charlie OG (also known as Charlie OG Kush) is a sativa-dominant hybrid (~80% sativa / 20% indica) with a storied presence in West Coast cannabis culture. With moderately high THC content, this strain greets the senses with classic skunky, earthy, and herbal spice aromas and a rich, pungent flavor profile. The effects begin with an uplifting, euphoric cerebral high that sparks creativity, sociability, and clear-headed energy, before gently easing into a relaxed, mellow body sensation that keeps you grounded without sedation. Charlie OG’s balanced yet stimulating nature makes it a great choice for daytime or social use. If you’ve tried Charlie OG, leave it a review and let others know what you think! 🍃
