Hybrid

Cheddarhead

Cheddarhead

Bred by Alphakronik Genes as part of their Cheddar lineup, Cheddarhead crosses Exodus Cheese with Snowdawg 2. With a potent mother and a resinous father, Cheddarhead puts out a blueberry, cream cheese, and skunk terpene profile with a high that’ll calm you down for awhile.

Lineage

Strain parent
Exodus Cheese
parent
Strain
Cheddarhead

