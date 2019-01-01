Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
A unique creation by Big Buddha Seeds, Cheese Dawg is a cross of Chemdog 91 and Big Buddha Cheese. Cheese Dawg offers tasty cheesy and gassy flavors and aromas, as well as strong effects that may put you down for the evening.