- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
g........0
Yesterday
Aroused
Happy
Hungry
Very cerebral behind the eyes head high. I smoked after a long day with chronic pain and not being able to indulge until late at night. The effects hit hard and quickly and smoothed into a relaxing couch lock state of peace and harmony.