Cheetah Mintz grow information

Cheetah Mintz is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Umami Seed Co from a complex cross of (Cheetah Piss x Cold Heat) x (Zonuts x Ice Cream Cake). This heady mix of strains create a deep purple plant dotted with pale green accents, bright orange hairs, and opaque trichomes. Cheetah Mintz emits a strong, candy aroma, with a sharp gas flavor. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cheetah Mintz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.