Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cheetah Piss.
Reviews
7
BigSmok398
Member since 2020
I really fw it. I have major depression, and this strain is a keeper for me. It changes up your outlook to a much more positive type feel. Nature is a lot more cool, you wanna be more active, and it gives you munchies but you don’t necessarily feel like you gotta stuff yourself and flavors are basic...
as an unabashed fan of cat piss and dank commander I knew damn well this would have to be tried. glad I found it. pine to dark green and purple nugs, lots of trichs. smell is pungent, sharp and skunky. smoke is similar, with a slightly tangy aftertaste. happy, giggly and expansive head high sets in ...