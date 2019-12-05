ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for BigSmok398
Member since 2020
I really fw it. I have major depression, and this strain is a keeper for me. It changes up your outlook to a much more positive type feel. Nature is a lot more cool, you wanna be more active, and it gives you munchies but you don’t necessarily feel like you gotta stuff yourself and flavors are basic...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for MedicatedBarbiez
Member since 2019
Smells just like cat piss super strong and pudgent smell and taste great high
Avatar for EulishaJ
Member since 2019
Natty Medhead on YouTube just did a thorough review on this strain! Can’t wait to try it Check it out! https://youtu.be/2Y_SY2DNaM0
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Lahapa
Member since 2019
A great buzz reminiscent of a distance skunk. Shits ànd giggles all around. I'll look for this one again and again and again ♥️
CreativeFocusedGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for BradSleaf813
Member since 2019
I give this one a 5 of 5 it has all the features on point Look Smell Taste and High Beautiful nug texture with purple all throughout Smelled and tasted creamy/cakey but also gassy/funky
ArousedEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Fuckadanis
Member since 2019
this strain had me stuck in the shower for 30 minutes doing nothing , so yeah it's good lol
Avatar for xblackrobx
Member since 2015
as an unabashed fan of cat piss and dank commander I knew damn well this would have to be tried. glad I found it. pine to dark green and purple nugs, lots of trichs. smell is pungent, sharp and skunky. smoke is similar, with a slightly tangy aftertaste. happy, giggly and expansive head high sets in ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted