Chem Chillz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chem Chillz.
Chem Chillz strain effects
Chem Chillz strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Pain
- 60% of people say it helps with Stress
- 40% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
h........h
June 11, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
This is hands down my new favorite strain. Chem Chillz hits you instantly, but at the same time it doesn’t hit you instantly, this is the strangest creeper strain I have ever smoked. I swear my whole smoking career has led me to the strain. It starts in the head, then abruptly in a snap of a finger hits your body like a fucking train going at light speed. What really made me fall in love with this strain is the fact that I can smoke it every day, every hour, every second and it hits me the same every time. I swear it’s like my body can’t build a tolerance to this freaking strain, and I love it and I only want more of it.
m........8
July 6, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
I did not know what to expect but I was pleasantly surprised when this really helped me with my chronic migraine. Very relaxing and euphoric, but somehow keeps me functional and productive at the same time. I've been searching through strains to find migraine help and so far this is the best one.
s........9
June 13, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Chillz does what the name says. Evening is the best time to consume. Earthy taste but with a hint of pepper.
S........H
May 31, 2023
The batch I got did nothing...weak...
n........r
September 20, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I really enjoyed this strain for it's calming effect. I tried about 55mg from a Pathway Dablicator. It took about 90 minutes for the calming, grounding effect to set in. Everything felt so mellow, and music felt richer and like it had more depth. I actually even had a bit of an upsetting thing happen to me later in the day while I was walking my dog. Instead of having a full-blown panic attack, I went home, had a good cry, and felt better afterwards. Also a great strain for socializing. I felt more at ease and unguarded around people. I felt like how I felt as a kid. Not a care in the world. I'll definitely be using this strain for days when I need to chill out and relax. Excellent strain for processing and unpacking heavy stuff too.
k........8
August 4, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Great strain! I got this from SilverLeaf Cannabis Co here in Montana and it's amazing. It has 26.8% THCA and gives a very clear headed non-faded high. It smells Chem like and gassy with some floral hints to it. I smoked it in a water pipe and it hit pretty smoothly. 5/5 recommended evenly balanced hybrid that doesn't lock into the couch lol and no hallucinogenic effects :)