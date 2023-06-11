I really enjoyed this strain for it's calming effect. I tried about 55mg from a Pathway Dablicator. It took about 90 minutes for the calming, grounding effect to set in. Everything felt so mellow, and music felt richer and like it had more depth. I actually even had a bit of an upsetting thing happen to me later in the day while I was walking my dog. Instead of having a full-blown panic attack, I went home, had a good cry, and felt better afterwards. Also a great strain for socializing. I felt more at ease and unguarded around people. I felt like how I felt as a kid. Not a care in the world. I'll definitely be using this strain for days when I need to chill out and relax. Excellent strain for processing and unpacking heavy stuff too.