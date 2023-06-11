Chem Chillz
aka Chem Chills
- Negatives:Dry mouth
- Feelings:CreativeEuphoricUplifted
- Helps with:PainStressLack of appetite
- Terpenes:LimonenePineneCaryophyllene
Chem Chillz effects are mostly calming.
Chem Chillz potency is higher THC than average.
Chem Chillz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Chillz. Chem Chillz is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chem Chillz effects include relaxed, blissful, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chem Chillz when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Capulator, Chem Chillz features flavors like skunky, sweet, and spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Chem Chillz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Chem Chillz is a great strain to enjoy in the evening, as it will make you feel relaxed and blissful. This strain also has a creative and euphoric effect that can help you explore new ideas or hobbies. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Chillz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Chem Chillz strain effects
Chem Chillz strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Pain
- 60% of people say it helps with Stress
- 40% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
