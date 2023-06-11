This is hands down my new favorite strain. Chem Chillz hits you instantly, but at the same time it doesn’t hit you instantly, this is the strangest creeper strain I have ever smoked. I swear my whole smoking career has led me to the strain. It starts in the head, then abruptly in a snap of a finger hits your body like a fucking train going at light speed. What really made me fall in love with this strain is the fact that I can smoke it every day, every hour, every second and it hits me the same every time. I swear it’s like my body can’t build a tolerance to this freaking strain, and I love it and I only want more of it.